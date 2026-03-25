‘Another Iraq’: Nancy Mace Walks Out of Iran Briefing, Warns ‘They’ Want Boots on the Ground

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said on Wednesday she walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran and then warned against the U.S. sending troops into Iran.

Mace posted a string of comments on social media, beginning with, “Just walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran. Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing.”

The South Carolina Republican later added, “Washington’s war machine is hard at work. They are try [sic] to drag us into Iran to make it another Iraq. We can’t let them.” She later added:

I will not support sending South Carolina’s sons and daughters to war in Iran. I won’t do it. President Trump has been enormously successful so far. But we cannot allow the Washington War Machine to turn Iran into another Iraq.

Mace added in another post, “The justifications presented to the American public for the war in Iran were not the same military objectives we were briefed on today in the House Armed Services Committee. This gap is deeply troubling. The longer this war continues, the faster it will lose the support of Congress and the American people.”

Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill reported that Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chair of the Armed Services Committee, also expressed concern about a lack of information regarding sending troops into Iran after the briefing.

“The House Republican who chairs the Armed Services Committee – after a classified Iran briefing: Trump admin is not giving Congress enough information about plans for US troops in Middle East,” Lee Hill reported.

👀The House Republican who chairs the Armed Services Committee – after a classified Iran briefing: Trump admin is not giving Congress enough information about plans for US troops in Middle East From @connorobrienNH pic.twitter.com/cd2DiF00Yw — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) March 25, 2026

Congressional reporter Pablo Manríquez also caught up with Mace outside of the Capitol.

South Carolina doesn’t want U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, and neither do I. pic.twitter.com/PFcGvBmDJR — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 25, 2026

“So I’ll be voting against the funding if we’re putting troops on the ground. I’m not gonna fund that. Yeah, no U.S. troops,” Mace told Manríquez, who pushed, “Do you think that the ongoing war makes us more vulnerable to an infrastructure attack?”

“I’m just concerned about a lot of things. I mean, Hezbollah’s here. I mean, the enemy isn’t flying in on planes from Tehran. They’re already here,” Mace warned.

Mace’s comments come a day after Trump ordered 3,000 more U.S. troops to the Middle East, which was first reported by Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin on Tuesday.

“Fox News has learned that the Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Maj Gen Brandon Tegtmeier and his ‘command element,’ members of his headquarters staff, have been ordered to deploy to the Middle East as the Pentagon and White House weigh whether to send the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East for possible land operations,” Griffin wrote on X Tuesday.

Discussions of boots on the ground have ramped up in recent days after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News on Sunday, “So here’s what I tell President Trump: keep it up for a few more weeks, take Kharg Island where all of the resources they have to produce oil, control that island, let this regime die on a vine.” Kharg Island hosts one of Iran’s key energy production facilities.

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