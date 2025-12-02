Chris Cuomo Accuses AOC and Far-Left of Lack of Patriotism: ‘They Hate More About It Than They Love About It’

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other members of the far-left of hating more about the United States than they love in a new episode of his podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project.

Cuomo said the following during an interview with progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen:

What did my father have? Okay, I know I’m a white guy, okay? I know, I’m not saying anything but that. My father was not considered a white guy. He was considered an ethnic, okay? He had that other thing going. He was an other. And he hated it. And he hated the people who got to decide that, and who kept opportunities from him. So he was a real one, okay? But he loved the fucking country. That’s the part that you guys, in my opinion, don’t get right. I don’t believe AOC burnt any of your horses. I have a hard time believing they love the country. I think they hate more about it than they love about it. And that may be unfair. But if it is unfair, it’s because of how they’ve made their own case about themselves.

After Cohen made an argument against “jingoism” and “shallow” displays of patriotism, Cuomo doubled down.

“Here’s my point: Why are people surprised when they see an American flag on my truck, or in front of my house? Why were the Democrats okay with that becoming a party symbol for the GOP?” he asked rhetorically. “You are absolutely right, and every political philosopher has only agreed with you that dissent and criticism of your government is one of the strongest forms of patriotism. I don’t even think that’s really an open question. However, well, what do you balance it with? When’s the last time you heard Democrats say something good about this country? That’s true, too. And I think it goes to your point about hey man, you gotta play the game where it stands. I think that a real one who hates certain things that were done to them — systemic, cultural — and is fighting to change it because they believe so much in what this country can be is and is at her best. That’s the sweet spot. I can’t think of the last time I heard AOC say something good about the country.”

Watch above via The Chris Cuomo Project on YouTube.