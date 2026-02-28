CNN Captures Ecstatic Pro-Iran Rally in LA After Ayatollah Is Killed: ‘People Were Jumping… Hugging Each Other, Crying’

CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones reported live from a pro-Iran rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, where ecstatic attendees were seen jumping around, hugging one another and crying tears of joy, shortly after President Donald Trump confirmed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed earlier in the day.

The broadcast captured the jubilant scene — where a flurry of red-white-and-green Iranian flags were spotted waving high alongside several American flags — around 2:00 p.m. local time. “The celebration is striking,” Vargas Jones reported.

“People were jumping in excitement, hugging each other, crying, saying that basically they’ve been waiting 47 years for this very day,” Vargas Jones said.

She was obviously referring to the Islamic Revolution of 1979 that put Iran’s theocratic regime in power and forced millions to flea the country; a substantial number of those exiled Iranians landed in LA, including tens of thousands of Persian Jews.

Vargas Jones said the celebration in LA only continued to grow following reports Khamenei was among dozens of senior Iranian leaders who were killed during an Israeli strike.

“When is the last time you saw people in Israel and Iran dancing on the streets in excitement?” Mike Kazerouni, an American of Iranian descent, told CNN. “And when is the last time you heard of a country coming out and dancing because they’re excited a foreign power is attacking them?”

He was waving a small American flag and wearing an Iran hat and a black “Free Iran” shirt while he spoke to Vargas Jones.

CNN’s report aired only minutes after Trump declared on Truth Social, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead.”

Trump’s post followed reports Khamenei’s body was recovered from his palace following joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump posted.

Watch above via CNN.

