MS NOW Dumps Out of Trump Presser as Host Wallops Him for Being ‘Rambling and Incoherent’

MS NOW dumped out of President Donald Trump’s press conference from the G7 summit for a time as host Alicia Menendez called the president “incoherent” and offered a live fact check.

On Wednesday’s On the Line, Menendez cut into Trump’s press conference, where he was discussing a potential deal set to be signed on Friday with Iran that would reportedly include the Strait of Hormuz being reopened, sanctions being lifted, a ceasefire being put in place, and possibly funds being unfrozen for Iran.

Mendendez cut away from Trump as he was discussing previously targeting sites in Iranian “enriching” sites and bragging about the granite stairs he recently had added to the White House.

“They were enriching material under granite mountains. Granite being, for those not in the construction business, granite being a very strong, the strongest stone. It’s not as pretty as marble, but it’s much stronger. It’s a lot stronger, like the new granite I put on the stairs of the White House going to the Oval Office to black granite. It’s rated one million years-plus. No marble’s rated that. Marble’s rated a hundred years if it’s outside,” the president said, though the entire rant didn’t make MS NOW’s airwaves.

Menendez instead offered a fact check before MS NOW resumed airing the rest of Trump’s talk and the Q & A.

“A rambling and incoherent president of the United States attempting to take a victory lap over his page-and-a-half Iran agreement,” Menendez said.

She then invited Rick Stengel, former under secretary of state in former president Barack Obama’s administration, to fact-check Trump and the president’s description of previous deals made with Iran and his view on Trump’s reported 14-point agreement.

He said:

Well, Alicia, as you know, we haven’t actually seen that agreement. We do know, supposedly, that it’s one and a half pages long. The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) agreement, which was negotiated over two years with a number of other countries that he’s visiting now, England, France, Russia, was hundreds of pages long, and it was specifically about nuclear enrichment and the nuclear threat. As has been reported, the first sentence of the preamble of the agreement, Iran says that it does not have a nuclear weapon and will never develop a nuclear weapon. And unlike this agreement, this memorandum of understanding that has supposedly been negotiated, there are all kinds of constraints on Iran developing a nuclear weapon, including weekly visits from the UN Atomic Energy Commission. The UN also, UN inspectors were going to Iran over and over. So that was all in the agreement. There are no kind of reflexive protections in the Trump agreement. And it’s also just much broader. I mean, to get to the fact check, he talked about the $1.5 billion that was given to Iran after the signing of the JCPOA. That was money that was Iran’s money. That was interest on money that was in the United States that Iran had deposited here. Again, it’s been reported that this will be a $300 billion dollar fund that Iran will be able to access, as well as a relaxation of the sanctions against Iran, which gives them billions and billions of dollars. So as you say, it’s incredibly inarticulate and 100 percent wrong over and over.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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