CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins highlighted a stunning and disturbing detail from the newest Epstein Files dump in an FBI form documenting a rape claim about now-President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice released more than 3 million pages of Epstein documents on Friday, including multiple claims of sexual misconduct from sources. Some of those were subsequently deleted.

The Justice Department noted, in its release, that “This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act.”

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins singled out one especially egregious detail from an FBI file documenting allegations from a woman — identified as Jane Doe — who said Trump raped her when she was 13 years old.

The allegations were the subject of a since-withdrawn lawsuit. Pseudonymous accuser Katie Johnson filed and withdrew several lawsuits related to Trump and Epstein, but did not retract her allegation. The woman’s attorney said Johnson was threatened.

The FBI complaint said that “Epstein was angry that Trump was the one to take Doe’s virginity”:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Tonight, more than 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and a 180,000 images. CNN teams are carefully sifting through the largest and what the Justice Department says is the last batch of Jeffrey Epstein files. It’s an enormous trove of documents, and it includes references to some of the richest and most powerful people on the planet. That includes the current President, a former President, Cabinet Secretaries, a former Prime Minister, billionaires, and the list goes on and on and on. The Justice Department says tonight that its job is done. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) TODD BLANCHE, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: We complied with the statute. We complied with the Act. And there is no — we did not protect President Trump. We didn’t protect or not protect anybody. I mean, I think that we — that there’s a hunger or a thirst for information that I do not think will be satisfied by the review of these documents. (END VIDEO CLIP) COLLINS: I should note that just because someone is mentioned in these documents does not mean that they have been accused of wrongdoing or did anything wrong. Many of these claims are unverified or they rely on secondhand information. But these are the key findings our team has uncovered so far. And I should note, millions of pages have come out. We are still digging right now in this hour. Donald Trump’s name appears thousands of times in these new documents. In some, he’s merely mentioned in emails that Jeffrey Epstein sent to other people. But the files also contain a complaint from a woman who accused Trump of raping her in 1994, when she was just 13-years-old. According to the FBI document, this accuser, who is identified as Jane Doe, said that Jeffrey Epstein was, quote, “Angry that Trump was the one” to take her virginity, and that she was also raped by Jeffrey Epstein. This woman had previously launched lawsuits against Trump and dropped them. The last one happened right before the 2016 election. The President has previously denied these allegations. Also included in today’s release was a list of sexual assault allegations related to the President, compiled by the FBI in August, many of which appear to have come from unverified tips. We don’t know why, tonight, the FBI made this list, and there are more than a dozen allegations that are included in it. But recall what the President has previously said about these documents, about the Jeffrey Epstein files. He said that they are a hoax and that the release of them could ruin people’s reputations. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I know it’s a hoax. It’s started by Democrats. It’s been run by the Democrats for four years. You had Christopher Wray and these characters, and Comey before him. I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden — you know. We — and we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. With all of the different things that we had to go through, we’ve gone through years of it. (END VIDEO CLIP) COLLINS: Just to be clear, Christopher Wray was the President’s pick for FBI director that he put into that job.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!