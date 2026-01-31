New York Attorney General Letitia James accused President Donald Trump of using “violence” and “terror” as a means to keep Republicans in power after the midterms.

James spoke to MS NOW’s Eugene Daniels this week in an interview that aired on Saturday’s The Weekend. The attorney general spoke about resisting ICE deportation efforts and addressed a letter she and other top prosecutors sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi, slamming the federal government’s actions in Minnesota as unlawful.

James and other prosecutors took issue with the Department of Justice requesting Minnesota to provide personal information on their voters. The request was made on the same day that federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. He was the second citizen shot and killed by federal agents in the city.

James, behind a previous civil fraud trial against Trump, told Daniels that DOJ has also requested voter rolls from New York, which the state has denied. She argued that the voter roll requests and the raid of a Fulton County, Georgia election hub show a campaign of “terror” and “violence” from the administration. The raid stemmed from a probe into the 2020 presidential election.

It is nothing more than an attempt to get information that they would not otherwise get in court. That’s all that this is. And what we say is no. And so it’s a letter from 23 attorneys general all across this nation basically saying to the Attorney General, Pam Bondi. That what you’re doing is nothing more than a transaction and we will not allow it,” James said.

Daniels also asked whether the Fulton County raid was more related to Trump’s claims about 2020 being fraudulent or future elections like the midterms and 2028.

James argued:

It’s about violence, it’s about terror, it’s about fear, it’s about, again, questioning our institutions, the right to vote, and it’s all about the midterms, all of that, and more. And so it’s critically important that individuals understand that what they are trying to is so mistrust in our in our institutions and our political institutions. And we will just not allow it. People are very concerned and that’s why millions are taking to the streets.

Watch above via MS NOW.

