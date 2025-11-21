The U.S. Coast Guard has released a new policy confirming that symbols like the swastika are prohibited after an earlier report suggesting a new policy dropped the classification of various hate symbols.

“Divisive or hate symbols and flags are prohibited,” states the policy released on Thursday evening that identifies nooses, swastikas, and more as hate symbols.

“The Coast Guard does not tolerate the display of divisive or hate symbols and flags, including those identified with oppression or hatred. These symbols reflect hateful and prohibited conduct that undermines unit cohesion,” Admiral Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard, said.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Thursday, after reviewing documents of a new policy, that symbols like swastikas would be classified as “potentially divisive.” According to the report, the display of “potentially divisive” symbols was to be investigated by a supervisor, but there was no clear policy for removing such items. The policy also reportedly included a 45-day window to report incidents.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, called the report a “ludicrous lie.”

“This is an absolute ludicrous lie and unequivocally false,” she wrote on X. “The [Washington Post] should be embarrassed it published this fake crap.”

The Coast Guard said the release of their new policy is to “combat any misinformation and double down that the U.S. Coast Guard forbids these symbols.”

Lunday said in a statement that the display of hate symbols remains prohibited and anyone in violation will be “severely punished.”

The Post report received swift backlash, but Lunday referred to it as “categorically false” in a statement.

“The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false,” the admiral said. “These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy. Any display, use or promotion of such symbols, as always, will be thoroughly investigated and severely punished.”