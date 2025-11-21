Stephen A. Smith Tears Into Patriots QB Drake Maye for Supposedly Not Knowing About First Take: ‘Liar!’

Stephen A. Smith on Thursday lashed out at New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for claiming not to know about First Take.

On a previous episode of First Take, analyst and former NFL QB Cam Newton was dismissive of the recent success of the Patriots, who currently lead the AFC East with a 9-2 record. The team was also the first in the league to reach nine wins in the 2025 season.

Newton, however, has not been impressed. He called Patriots’ early success “fool’s gold.”

In response to Newton’s comments, Maye said on Monday that he didn’t even “know what show he’s on” and claimed Newton and others simply “get paid to make remarks and make certain comments.” All in all, it seemed Maye didn’t put much stock in the former QB’s words.

Drake Maye explains that he and the rest of the team aren't focused on the outside chatter along with Cam Newton calling the Patriots recent success 'fool's gold.' pic.twitter.com/ymZYyVl3AA — WEEI (@WEEI) November 17, 2025

Smith wasn’t buying it and straight-up called Maye a “liar” for claiming to be unfamiliar with Newton’s presence on First Take:

He’s also a liar. He’s also a liar. First of all, let me tell you. It’s not to brag. Listen — Pardon the Interruption is the no. 1 show on ESPN, spanning 20+ [years]. First Take is the no. 1 morning show, 13 years and counting. April will be 14 years. Don’t tell me you’re an athlete and you don’t know that! Don’t tell me you’re an athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton ain’t on the show! You’re lying!

"[Drake Maye] is a liar…First Take is the number one morning show..don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton is on this show. You lying." – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/kaxxptSMpY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 20, 2025

—