Trump Fumes ‘Dirty Cop’ Comey Knows ‘Full Well’ That ’86’ is ‘a Mob Term for Kill Him’

President Donald Trump unloaded on former FBI director James Comey, Wednesday, branding him a “dirty cop” and claiming he knew “full well” that “86” was a “mob term” for “kill him.”

The president’s remarks came after the Department of Justice filed a two-count indictment on Tuesday tied to an Instagram image posted by Comey in 2025 of seashells on a beach arranged to read “86 47.”

Writing on Truth Social at midnight, Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his claim that the message carried violent intent:

“86” is a mob term for “kill him.” They say 86 him! 86 47 means “kill President Trump.” James Comey, who is a Dirty Cop, one of the worst, knows this full well! EIGHT MILES OUT, SIX FEET DOWN! Didn’t he also lie to the FBI about this??? I think so! President DJT

Prosecutors allege the post represented “a serious expression of an intent” to hurt the president. The cryptic message was interpreted in the indictment as a coded threat to kill (“86”) the 47th president.

The number “86” is commonly used in restaurant kitchens parlance to mean discard or dispose of, as well as meaning to remove someone from the premises.

Comey responded in a video posted to Substack after the charges were announced by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI director Kash Patel and vowed to fight the case. Comey had previously faced a separate DOJ investigation over allegations he misled Congress, though that case collapsed before trial.

“Well, they’re back. This time about a picture of seashells on a North Carolina beach over a year ago, and this won’t be the end of it,” Comey said. “I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go.”

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