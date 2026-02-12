‘Could Be Huge’: TMZ Drops New Guthrie Video that ‘Has Landed on the FBI’s Radar’

TMZ on Thursday revealed new footage that has reportedly “landed on the FBI’s radar” amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over a week. Not long after her family reported her missing, investigators declared that she had not left her home willing, and the case has since been treated as an abduction. The FBI has also received multiple ransom notes demanding payment for Nancy’s return. One of those notes included personal details about the contents of Nancy’s home.

On Tuesday, the FBI released footage of a “potential suspect” walking up to Nancy’s front door. The individual wore a mask and dark clothing.

Two days later, TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed that the FBI obtained new footage that could be connected to Nancy’s disappearance. The clip, taken near a residence five miles from her home, showed a man wearing a backpack and holding another one. The man appears to be trying to access the backyard of a home. The backpack in his hand, Levin noted, featured a distinct detail also present on the backpack of the potential suspect seen in front of Nancy’s home.

“The backpack that he’s holding has reflective stripes,” Levin said, “similar to the backpack that the kidnapper was wearing at Nancy’s door. It’s unclear from the video exactly where those reflective stripes are located, but they are reflective stripes. And we know, and reported yesterday, that this is a Walmart backpack, which is fairly common.”

🚨🎥 New video has landed on the FBI's radar and it could be huge. The footage shows a man with a backpack that looks strikingly similar to the one seen in the original doorbell cam video. pic.twitter.com/HLVih3wF1j — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2026

After failing to gain entry into the backyard, the man walked away.

Levin also pointed out the fact that this occurred at 1:53 a.m. The footage from Nancy’s home was captured at 2:12 — just 19 minutes later. He continued:

So now, think about this: if the kidnapper is at Nancy’s door at 2:12 a.m., and this person in this other video five miles away left that home at 1:53, there would be 19 minutes that person has — if that person is the kidnapper, and I stress if — 19 minutes to drive five miles, put on the disguise, and walk up to Nancy’s door.

Levin emphasized that it had not been confirmed if the same individual was seen in both videos, but the FBI was looking into it for a possible connection.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!