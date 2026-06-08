Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said on Monday that he would support replacing Senate candidate Graham Platner on the ballot in Maine, claiming that the Democratic Party needed to be “consistent.”

Quigley joined CNN’s Kate Bolduan to discuss Platner’s upcoming primary election on Tuesday. Platner’s would-be opponent, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, suspended her campaign in April, though a source told CNN last week that she was gaining renewed support after a recent The New York Times report alleging that Platner demeaned women he had previously dated and was occasionally physically threatening. Platner denied the allegations to MS NOW host Chris Hayes on Thursday, calling them “simply not true.”

Boldaun highlighted some Democrats’ continued support for Platner, asking Quigley whether the candidate was “a good representation” of the party.

“You know, he isn’t,” said Quigley.

He continued:

And I’ve been part of the impeachment investigation, the Russia investigation, talked about the problems I’ve had with President [Donald] Trump now, into my second term with him. We have to try to be consistent here. And for all the reasons we have problems with many of our Republicans, especially this president, we can’t just turn our minds and say, “No, it’s different with this guy,” just because he’s got a D next to his name. So that’s just my opinion. If there’s a way to replace him on the ballot, I’d be all for it. But as Rahm [Emanuel] said, at this point, I guess it’s up to the voters in Maine.

Quigley’s colleague, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), made a similar claim on Friday, telling CNN that Platner had “disqualified” himself due to his string of scandals.

“I think it’s so distressing all of the stories that are coming out, and they’re more and more it seems by the hour,” she said. “I’m not a voter in Maine, but he has disqualified himself in my eyes. He is not qualified to be a representative, a senator. We’ll see what Maine does about it, and I know Governor Mills remains on the ballot, but he has disqualified himself.”

Watch above via CNN.

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