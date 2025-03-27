Democratic Senator Demands FBI Probe Into Signalgate: ‘There Was a Crime Here – Likely an Intentional Crime’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called on the FBI to expedite an investigation into how numerous Trump administration officials allowed the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic into a Singal group chat where attack plans on Houthi rebels in Yemen were discussed earlier this month.

Blumenthal told reporters in Washington Thursday morning that an “intentional” crime had been committed.

The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg reported Monday that he had been added to a chat on the Signal app two weeks ago before the U.S. military struck targets in Yemen.

Goldberg shared screenshots of messages from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Vice President JD Vance, and others about the strikes.

The editor said he held onto the information, and when the March 15 attacks were carried out, they were conducted how Trump’s closest advisers said they would be.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have questioned why sensitive attack plans were discussed on a commercial app and how Goldberg ended up viewing them.

Blumenthal said Thursday he had seen enough to warrant a resignation from Hegseth and an investigation.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal comments on the Waltz/Hegseth Signal controversy 🚨 "There was a crime here–likely an intentional crime. There should be accountability. There should be a criminal investigation by the FBI." pic.twitter.com/RsnvAr4uif — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 27, 2025

In a video filmed by Myles Morell with The Daily Caller, Blumenthal said:

I’m looking forward to a prompt investigation, but an IG investigation is far from enough. There was a crime here – likely an intentional crime. There should be accountability. It should be a criminal investigation by the FBI. It’s national security everywhere. And it should be done as quickly as possible. I think there’s no question that the Secretary of Defense must resign, he should be fired, and very likely the National Security Advisor as well. The likelihood of criminal conduct here, if it occurred by a staff sergeant somewhere would put him in a grip and he’d be court-martialed. There’s no reason that the higher-ups there should be given greater leniency just because they are in a position of power.

“You know, the facts here are pretty straightforward and simple,” Blumenthal concluded. “The disclosure was improper and illegal under the Espionage Act it should be prosecuted criminally.”