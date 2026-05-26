Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton came out victorious on Tuesday in an expensive and contentious Texas Senate primary runoff race where President Donald Trump caused some concern within his own party over his endorsement.

The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday night at approximately 9:01 p.m. EST with about 49% of the votes in and Paxton sitting at just above 500,000 votes and a lead of more than 25 percentage points.

Paxton received Trump’s endorsement on May 19, surprising some as he snubbed the man holding the seat, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). Cornyn received the most votes in a May 3 primary, but rules dictated that the results meant a runoff election between him and the second-place finisher at the time, Paxton.

Cornyn was at approximately 300,000 votes when the race was called. Paxton had approximately 63% of the vote when the race at the time, compared to Cornyn’s roughly 37%.

More than $100 million was spent on ads in the primary race.

Trump had blasted Cornyn frequently as disloyal to him and his MAGA movement.

“Ken’s opponent was VERY disloyal to me, as President, and didn’t fight hard enough for the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT – VOTER I.D., PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (with exceptions for Military, Illness, Disability, or Travel!). What more needs to be said??? Vote for Ken Paxton on Tuesday, HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!” the president wrote in a Truth Social post this week.

Some Republicans had argued that Paxton’s scandal-plagued reputation could give Democrats a real chance of winning the Senate seat. Democrat James Talarico has the party’s nomination. Paxton’s controversies include an impeachment by the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives for abusing his office. The articles alleged that Paxton used his office to assist a donor, Nate Paul, who employed a woman who was having an affair with Paxton, at the attorney general’s behest.

In his endorsement, Trump called Paxton “extremely loyal” to him.

“The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)!” he wrote at the time.

Trump has put his sights on multiple Republican lawmakers he feels have been disloyal, endorsing their primary opponents. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the target of numerous attacks by the president after Massie publicly criticized the president on everything from the Epstein files to the Iran war. Massie, who has served in the House since 2012, was ultimately knocked out in his primary. Cornyn was first elected to the Senate in 2002.

Watch above via Fox News.

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