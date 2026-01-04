Denmark’s PM Goes OFF On Trump’s Greenland Takeover Threat: ‘Makes Absolutely No Sense’



The Prime Minister of Denmark issued a remarkable statement Sunday blasting President Donald Trump’s threats to take over its autonomous territory of Greenland, where the U.S. has a military base.

The statement comes the day after the Trump administration invaded Venezuela and absconded with illegitimate leader Nicolas Maduro, who will stand trial on narco-trafficking charges in the United States.

Trump has repeatedly declared that the U.S. “needs” Greenland to ensure national security.

“I must say this very clearly to the United States,” Mette Frederiksen’s statement began. “It makes absolutely no sense to speak of any necessity for the United States to take over Greenland. The United States has no legal basis to annex one of the three countries of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

The statement continued:

The Kingdom of Denmark — and thus Greenland — is a member of NATO and is therefore covered by the Alliance’s collective security guarantee. We already have a defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States that grants the U.S. broad access to Greenland. In addition, the Kingdom has made significant investments in security in the Arctic. I therefore strongly urge the United States to cease its threats against a historically close ally, and against another country and another people who have stated very clearly that they are not for sale.

The Atlantic’s Michael Scherer asked the president on Sunday about Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments that nations shouldn’t try to “play games” with the United States in the wake of Venezuela.

“When [Trump] tells you that he’s going to do something, when he tells you he’s going to address a problem, he means it,” Rubio said.

Trump answered that Greenland’s citizens “are going to have to view it themselves” to understand what Rubio meant. “I really don’t know. He was very generous to me, Marco, yesterday. You know, I wasn’t referring to Greenland at that time. But we do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense.”

The PM’s statement came a day after the Danish Ambassador to the United States Jesper Møller Sørensen called out Stephen Miller’s wife Katie for posting a map of Greenland painted with the American flag, and including the word “SOON.”

“We expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Sørensen wrote.