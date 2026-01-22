‘Deranged Jack Smith Should Be Prosecuted!’ Trump Calls for Special Counsel’s Indictment in Angry Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump is calling for the prosecution of former special counsel Jack Smith based on Thursday’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Smith expressed his willingness to testify publicly after telling Congress in a closed-door session at the beginning of the month that he had proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the president conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

Following the testimony, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Based on his testimony today, there is no question that Deranged Jack Smith should be prosecuted for his actions. He destroyed the lives of many innocent people, which has been his history as a prosecutor. At a minimum, he committed large scale perjury!”

Smith investigated Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, as well as classified documents Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago social club.

During Thursday’s testimony, Smith predicted that the Trump Department of Justice would attempt to indict him.

“I think the…statements are meant to intimidate me,” Smith said of Trump’s constant social media attacks against him.

Smith continued:

I will not be intimidated. I think these statements are also made as a warning to others, what will happen if they stand up. And I am, as I say, I am not going to be intimidated. We did our work pursuant to department policy. We followed the facts, and we followed the law, and that process resulted in proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed serious crimes. I’m not gonna pretend that didn’t happen because he’s threatening me.

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) asked Smith if he believed “that President Trump’s Department of Justice will find some way to indict” him.

“I believe they will do everything in their power to do that because they’ve been ordered to by the president,” Smith answered.

Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was “rigged,” even telling the World Economic Forum at Davos this week, “It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out– people will soon be prosecuted for what they did. It’s probably breaking news, but it should be.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has acted on Trump’s past social media suggestions that she prosecute his perceived enemies by attempting to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI chief James Comey, and former national security advisor John Bolton.

