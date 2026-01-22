Jack Smith Shuts Down Republican Questioner’s Hillary Clinton-Trump Comparison

Former special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday shut down a Republican congressman comparing Hillary Clinton to President Donald Trump in a question about the Capitol riot.

Smith appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss the investigations into the president that led to his indictments. In 2022, Smith was chosen by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland to preside over the investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The hearing came weeks after Smith told Congress in a closed-door session that he had proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Trump did indeed attempt to overturn the election.

During Thursday’s hearing, Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO) read some of Trump’s social media posts on the day of the January 6 Capitol riot. In the tweet, Trump called on his supports to protest peacefully. Onder asked if the tweet was evidence of Trump urging the protesters not to storm the Capitol, prompting a dispute between the men over the timeline of events and posts.

Then, Onder asked Smith if Clinton would be guilty of inciting a riot under similar circumstances:

ONDER: How quickly was he supposed to send that tweet to remain peaceful? SMITH: My recollection, as set forth in the indictment, is the timeline of when the attack of the Capitol happene, including the tweet that endangered Vice President Mike Pence’s life, was different than– ONDER: So that tweet was after, of course, the riot had started, but President Trump also said, “We’ve come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully selected. I know that everyone will soon be marching to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voice heard.” “Peacefully and patriotically,” is that an incitement of a riot? SMITH: That is not. ONDER: OK. So, in November 2016, Hillary Clinton, for actually for years, called President Trump an illegitimate president. “He knows he stole the election,” as recently as September 2019. Had there been a riot around the 2016 presidential election, would Hillary Clinton be guilty of inciting insurrection? SMITH: I’m not going to engage in hypotheticals. I will say that President Trump’s conduct was without historical analog.

