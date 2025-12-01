‘It’s a Disaster!’ CNN Data Guru Breaks Down Historically Bad Poll for Trump

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down a historically bad Gallup poll for President Donald Trump on Monday morning.

Here’s what he had to say about the matter during a conversation with anchor Sara Sidner:

SIDNER: This morning there is a new sign for President Trump and the Republican Party, and it’s a warning. A fresh poll from Gallup is out that could put Republicans on shaky ground in the midterms if the president’s approval rating is an indicator of how they’ll do. CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, is here. All right, give us the goods on what this new Gallup poll says.

ENTEN: I mean, it’s a disaster if it holds towards the midterm elections. And I should note, of course, it’s not alone! I mean, just take a look here, this is Gallup, this is the longest running poll. You know, Gallup has been conducting polls since my father was a kid, and my father was born in 1927, had me in his 60s. Look at this, in January Donald Trump’s net approval rating: not too bad, not too great. It was at minus one point, right within the margin of error breaking even. But look at this now, negative 24 points. Way, way down! We’re talking about a drop of over 20 points in the wrong direction for the president of the United States. Minus 24 points, that’s a 23-point move in the incorrect direction if you’re the president. And of course, what’s so important here, Sara Sidner, is it matches the trend that we’ve seen with other polls. That is Donald Trump hitting his low for the second term. I was doing the count last night. I think we’re up to 10 polls in sort of the last 40 days, 10 different pollsters who have said that Trump is at the lowest point he is in his second term.

SIDNER: So how does this compare to other presidents in their second term at this point in time?

ENTEN: Yeah, okay. So, you know, this is one of these great examples where I kind of run out of room on the slide. Yeah, I run out of room on the slide. So I just put up the put up the Republican presidents. But look, the only one who’s worse, either among Republicans or Democrats at this point of second term, is Richard Nixon. And of course, Richard Nixon had to wave Adios Amigos goodbye less than a year after this poll was taken. He was at minus 36 points. Trump at minus 24 points. That beats, or is worse, I should say, beats in the wrong direction, George W. Bush, minus 19 points. His Republican Party, of course, suffered major losses in the 2006 midterm elections. Dwight Eisenhower, plus 31 points. Donald Trump has never smelt that at all. I had to go into the archives to dig up that photo. And Ronald Reagan at plus 41 points. But again, it also is worse than Harry S. Truman. It’s worse than Lyndon Baines Johnson. It’s worse than Barack Obama. It’s worse than Bill Clinton. Anywhere you look, this is the second worst for a president of either party at this point in their second term, dating all the way back since the 1940s.