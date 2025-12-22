WATCH: Podcaster in Holocaust Denial Hoodie Calls Pregnant Woman a ‘Fat F*cking Jew’ at TPUSA’s AmericaFest

A highly controversial far-right podcaster was recorded on video calling a pregnant woman a “fat f*cking Jew” while wearing a hoodie mocking Holocaust victims at a Turning Point USA event.

The incident occurred outside of AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend. In the video posted online, Amrou Fudl — known by his stage name Myron Gaines — was confronted by a group of people outside the venue. Someone in the group asked Fudl about a potential debate with social media influencer Destiny and another person named Adam. A confused Fudl then said, “You already f*cked that up.” When someone said something back, Fudl then responded, “Oh, I f*cked it up now?”

Then video then skipped to a different point in the exchange. It’s unknown what the group said prior, but Fudl suddenly pointed to a woman off-screen and said, “This girl’s a fat f*cking Jew,” before walking away. Fudl was also wearing a hoodie depicting Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster standing behind an oven. Above the image was text that read, “Let Em Cook.”

Amrou Fudl aka “Myron Gaines” calls a Jewish pregnant woman a “fat fucking Jew” outside of @TPUSA while wearing a shirt that mocks cooking Holocaust victims. The conservative movement in the US has a big problem associating themselves with such degenerate grifters. pic.twitter.com/c8XFiNwdBb — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) December 21, 2025

Earlier in the year, Fudl — the host of the Fresh and Fit podcast — came under fire over a viral clip from his show. In the clip, guests on the show suggested that the Holocaust was justified and that Jews “were up to something so the Germans wanted to take them out.”

The Fresh and Fit podcast has nearly 1.6 million followers on YouTube, where it has been demonetized in the past, and some 372,000 followers on Rumble.