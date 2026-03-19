Ex-NFL Reporter Running for Congress Tells Americans ‘Take One Less Trip to Starbucks’ as Gas Prices Surge During War: ‘Try to Be Patriots About This’

Ex-NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya told Americans to ease up on the trips to Starbucks as gas prices surge from the war in Iran.

Tafoya, who announced in January that she’s running for Senate in Minnesota, appeared on The Todd Starnes Radio Show earlier this week. During their conversation, eponymous host Todd Starnes asked Tafoya about “big issues” that Minnesota voters were concerned with heading into the election. Tafoya specifically mentioned gas prices, which have seen significant spikes in recent days as military attacks have begun targeting energy infrastructure in the Middle East. Prices have also taken a hit from Iran restricting passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump has reportedly considered the possibility of taking the strait by force.

On gas prices, Tafoya urged Americans to “be patriots” about the rising costs by minimizing car trips. She added:

I know it’s frustrating, and I know it’s hard for people. What I would say to them is we’ve lost some service members over there who have put their lives on the line to protect us, to protect the region, protect America’s friends in the region. We can all– you know, it used to be during past wars, especially World War II, Americans got behind our servicemen and women, and we did little things to show our support for them. We collected metal, we recycled stuff — aluminum — so that we could, you know, help in the war effort. I think right now, at least just kind of keeping a stiff upper lip, maybe you take one less trip to Starbucks and so that gas goes a little further, until this thing is over and these gas prices come back down again. Let’s just try to be patriots about this. Whether you agree with it or not, we’re there and we’ve got to support our men and women in uniform. That’s a big one.

Oh my god. On the radio, NRSC-endorsed Michele Tafoya says that gas prices are spiking because of the Iran war that she supports and that people should “take one less trip to Starbuck’s” and to “just try to be patriots” about it.#mnsen pic.twitter.com/GOvkgZTqV7 — danny (@dabbs346) March 19, 2026

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