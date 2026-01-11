DHS Posts 3-Minute Clip of Renee Good Blocking Traffic in Effort to Refute Mayor Frey’s Claim She Was ‘Definitively Trying’ to Leave

The Department of Homeland Security on Sunday posted a three minute, 31-second clip of Renee Good blocking traffic in response to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s (D) claim she was “definitively trying” to leave the scene before she was shot and killed.

Its X post was in response to a clip of Frey telling Meet the Press viewers to “watch the video” for themselves. Frey said Good did not “run over” an ICE agent — as President Donald Trump described it.

“You had a person that was definitively trying to just get out of there. They were trying to leave the scene,” Frey said. “That is not a person who is trying to run an ICE agent over.”

The DHS clip showed Good’s Honda Pilot parked across a lane on a two-lane residential street as a car horn were blaring.

Another SUV at one point — which looks to be an ICE vehicle — has to squeeze behind the Pilot along the right curb to get past it; a few other vehicles get around the Pilot in the clip. ICE agents can be seen walking around the scene while the phone-captured footage pans back and forth during the clip.

The footage ends as agents approach the Pilot — seemingly the moment before Good tried to drive forward and was shot.

Let’s check the tape. For more than 3 minutes the anti-ICE agitator impeded a law enforcement operation with her vehicle. https://t.co/o2Lb0SQIvS pic.twitter.com/CQ2nxP6UHE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 11, 2026

“Let’s check the tape,” the DHS said in its post. “for more than 3 minutes the anti-ICE agitator impeded a law enforcement operation with her vehicle.”

Good’s death has led to a number of anti-ICE protests and condemnation from Democratic lawmakers like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News on Sunday morning she was sending “hundreds more” ICE agents to Minnesota to help those already there do their jobs “safely.”

She told Maria Bartiromo, “If [protesters] conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences.”