Lindsey Graham’s Advice to President Trump on Iran: ‘Kill’ the Supreme Leader

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had a rather bold suggestion for his pal President Donald Trump: he should just “kill” Iran’s supreme leader.

Graham shared his Iran strategy with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures. The senator called Ali Khamenei the “modern-day Hitler” and a “religious Nazi” who the Iranian people would love to see snuffed out.

“If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people,” Graham said. “You gotta end this.”

He said such a move would be the best way to “embolden” those protesting the Iranian regime. Graham flashed a black “Make Iran Great Again” hat to the camera as he made his case; Trump signed one of those MIGA caps last week for the senator.

Graham argued with Ayatollah Khamenei gone it would spur peace in the Middle East — including a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia — and end “state-sponsored terrorism” from Hamas.

He ended the segment by calling Trump the “Ronald Reagan-plus of our time” and urging him to “end” the Iranian regime. The outro music started to play and Bartiromo had to quickly thank him for appearing before the show wrapped up.

His appearance comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported Trump was weighing his options on Iran, including a large military strike against several military sites.

Trump told reporters last week the Iranian regime was in “big trouble” and that the U.S. would “get involved” if they harmed protesters.

“We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts,” Trump said.

The president made the threat as videos of protestors taking to the streets have filled social platforms like X. Another military strike against Iran would come about six months after Trump bombed several key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Watch Graham above.