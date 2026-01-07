Tim Walz Bluntly Tells Trump and Kristi Noem ‘You Have Done Enough’ in Heated Presser

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) made a direct plea to President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem not to send more federal law officers to his state after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman on Wednesday.

“I have a very simple message: We do not need any further help from the federal government,” Walz said at a press conference. “To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you have done enough.”

His comments followed Noem saying the 37-year-old woman had perpetrated an act of “domestic terrorism” by “attempting to run [ICE agents] over and ram them with her vehicle.” President Trump said he agreed after watching video of the incident.

“The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Walz’s rebuke of the Trump Administration echoed what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) had to say. Frey said it was “b*llshit” to say the incident was self-defense and bluntly told ICE to “get the f*ck out” of his city.

The shooting has divided politicians and commentators along party lines. Other Dems like Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar joined Walz and Frey in denouncing ICE, while right-leaning pundits like Megyn Kelly and Clay Travis said the video made it obvious the woman tried to run over the ICE agent.

Walz said Minnesota will lean on its National Guard troops to keep the peace. He also told Minnesotans that if they are going to exercise their First Amendment right to protest that they should “do so peacefully, as you always do.”

“Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight,” he added. “We will not take the bait.”

