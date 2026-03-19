‘Do You Agree or Disagree?’ The GOP’s Elise Stefanik Grills Tulsi Gabbard About Joe Kent

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) grilled Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday about her views on the resignation letter tendered by former National Counterintelligence Center director Joe Kent earlier this week.

“I also wanted to ask this, because this week there was a high-profile resignation of director of National Counterterrorism Center. Now I want to be clear from the outset, I’ve communicated directly with President Trump my support for Operation Epic Fury, and I was very, not only disappointed, but how inappropriate this letter was. And I want read a statement that-, and get your personal assessment whether you agree or disagree with that. And that’s this,” Stefanik began before reading directly from Kent’s letter:

Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States and that you should strike now. There was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and it is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into a disastrous Iraq war.

“Now, I cannot say how much I disagree with that statement. Do you agree or disagree with what this letter was put out by former director Kent?” asked Stefanik.

“He said a lot of things in that letter. Ultimately, we have provided the president with the intelligence assessments, and the president is elected by the American people, and makes his own decisions based on the information that’s available to him,” replied Gabbard.

“But do you agree with-, does that statement he made blaming Israel concern you?” followed up Gabbard.

“Yes,” answered Gabbard.

Kent is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for leaking classified information.

Watch above via C-SPAN 3

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