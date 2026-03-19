Joe Kent on why we actually went to war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/ghoSEW6fLy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 19, 2026



Joe Kent spent 20 years fighting Iranian proxies, rose to become director of the National Counterterrorism Center, and resigned from the Trump administration this week in one of the highest-profile departures of the president’s second term.

Then he sat down with Tucker Carlson for two hours and said the quiet parts very, very loud.

Whatever you think of Kent’s conclusions, his credential stack is not easy to dismiss: 11 combat deployments, highest-level intelligence clearances, and a resignation letter addressed directly to the president he served. Here are the nine most significant things he said:

1. There was no intelligence that Iran posed an imminent threat — none

This is the foundational claim and Kent stated it with zero hedging. As the sitting director of the National Counterterrorism Center with access to the full classified intelligence picture, Kent said there was no intelligence indicating Iran was planning an attack on the United States, no intelligence indicating they were actively building a nuclear weapon, and no one in the intelligence community who told him “it exists, you just haven’t seen it.” Iran has had a religious ruling — a fatwa — against developing nuclear weapons since 2004, Kent said, and there was nothing in the classified record suggesting that fatwa was being violated or was about to be lifted.

2. Marco Rubio accidentally confirmed Kent’s central argument — on camera.

Kent didn’t have to work very hard here. He simply pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s own contemporaneous explanation for why the U.S. struck Iran: The administration knew Israel was about to attack, knew Iranian retaliation against American forces would follow, and decided to strike preemptively to reduce casualties. Kent’s read: Rubio just described an imminent threat from Israeli action, not Iranian aggression. “The imminent threat the Secretary of State is describing,” Tucker noted, “is not from Iran. It’s from Israel.” Kent’s response: “Exactly.”

3. Israeli talking points were systematically laundered through Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.

Kent described a specific, named information ecosystem in granular detail. Israeli officials, he said, would shift the red line from “Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon” — which leaves room for negotiation — to “Iran can’t enrich at all” — which doesn’t. That framing would then appear the same night on Fox News from Mark Levin or Sean Hannity, or surface in Wall Street Journal and New York Times op-eds from think tanks like the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “If you looked in classified intelligence,” Kent said, “we didn’t see any of that.” He called it an ecosystem of information that was “laundered” to manufacture the appearance of consensus where the actual intelligence showed none.

4. Netanyahu visited the White House seven times. Kent’s boss couldn’t get a robust briefing to the president.

Kent said the circle of advisors making this decision was “very, very tight and very small” and that they were “all on the same sheet of music.” He stopped short of naming names, but said the process that preceded Operation Midnight Hammer — which included robust debate and dissenting voices — simply did not happen this time. Meanwhile, Netanyahu visited the White House seven times, and Israeli officials, including Ron Dermer, were in constant contact. Kent’s implication: The president was hearing far more from Israel than from his own intelligence apparatus.

5. Killing the Ayatollah made Iran more dangerous, not less.

This runs directly counter to the war’s stated logic. Kent argued that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was actually a moderating force on Iran’s nuclear program and that his death empowers the IRGC hardliners — battle-hardened veterans of the Iran-Iraq war, the Iraq insurgency, and the anti-ISIS campaign — who now have the political space to argue that negotiation failed and only force works. He was specific: the killing of Ali Larijani, a veteran Iranian negotiator who was “eager to get us a deal,” was an example of the war systematically eliminating the people capable of ending it. The next Ayatollah, Kent said, will be more radical because he’ll have to prove it.

6. The NCTC was blocked by FBI and DOJ from investigating potential foreign ties to Charlie Kirk’s murder.

This is the most concrete institutional claim in the interview and the one most deserving of follow-up. Kent said his agency identified leads suggesting a possible foreign nexus in Charlie Kirk’s killing, began investigating, and was systematically shut down — cut off from files, data-sharing requests that “died on the vine,” and ultimately told to stand down. He was careful: he said he was not asserting foreign involvement, only that there were leads that needed to be run down and weren’t. “There was more for us to investigate,” he said, “and we were blocked.” He added that people had posted online with apparent prior knowledge of the killing, and he saw no evidence those leads were aggressively pursued either.

7. Kent raised the possibility that Trump may feel coerced — and framed it as an intelligence assessment, not a conspiracy theory.

This is the most volatile section of the interview and the one that requires the most careful handling. Kent connected several data points — the Butler shooting, the Merchant assassination plot arrested two days prior, multiple security breaches at Trump events, and Kirk’s murder — and said that from an intelligence analyst’s perspective, “this moves from being a possibility to potentially a likelihood” that Trump may feel he or his family are under threat, influencing his decision-making. He explicitly refused to assign blame and drew no conclusions. But he said no serious analyst presented with that data set would dismiss it entirely, and that none of it appeared to be under serious investigation.

8. The JFK declassification order hasn’t been complied with.

Trump signed an executive order in January mandating the full release of documents related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. Kent confirmed — and Tucker said he had independent confirmation — that it hasn’t happened. Kent’s explanation was institutional rather than conspiratorial: the permanent bureaucracy doesn’t want to establish a precedent that a president can simply order declassification and have it executed. They want to control the process. “They can just kill things in process,” Kent said. The significance for Mediaite readers: This is a named former senior official confirming that a direct presidential order is being slow-walked by the agencies it was directed at.

9. Kent thinks Trump can still fix this — and that he’s uniquely qualified to do it.

The piece ends where the interview ended: with Kent making an affirmative case for Trump as the only person positioned to get the U.S. out of the hole it’s in. His prescription: go to Netanyahu forcefully and tell him the offensive is over, or the U.S. pulls the defense umbrella. Then use Gulf state partners — UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman — to broker a ceasefire with Iran built around mutual economic interest in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring oil flows settled in dollars. Kent said his pre-resignation conversation with Trump was respectful, that they parted on good terms, and that he believed Trump knows “at a core level this is not going well.” The interview, Kent said, was his attempt to reach the president through the only channel he had left.

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