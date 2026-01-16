DOJ Reportedly Investigating Tim Walz and Jacob Frey Over Alleged Conspiracy to Impede Federal Agents

The Department of Justice has reportedly opened an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey (D) over allegations that the pair conspired to impede ICE’s ongoing activities in the state through their public criticism.

Federal prosecutors are examining statements made by the pair about the deployment of thousands of federal agents to Minneapolis, multiple sources told CBS News on Friday.

According to the network, the inquiry is focused on a rarely invoked statute, 18 U.S.C. § 372, which criminalizes conspiracies to obstruct federal officers through force, intimidation or threats. CBS News noted that public criticism of federal policy is typically protected speech unless prosecutors can show coordination or incitement aimed at physically blocking law enforcement.

Nearly 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents have been sent into the region in recent weeks to carry out arrests of people suspected of being in the country unlawfully and to investigate alleged fraud in Minnesota. The operation has provoked backlash locally, including protests and clashes with demonstrators following the killing of Minnesota resident Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent last week.

Walz and Frey have accused federal authorities of fueling instability rather than enhancing public safety, with the mayor warning this week that the situation was “not sustainable.” Likewise, both leaders have repeatedly urged demonstrators to remain peaceful.

The move comes one day after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Walz and Frey on X of “encouraging impeding and assault against our law enforcement which is a federal crime, a felony.”

What we saw last night in Minneapolis was an attempted murder of federal law enforcement. Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms. Fearing for his life, the officer fired a defensive shot. Mayor Frey and… pic.twitter.com/LbyN2zPKKd — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 15, 2026

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment to CBS News for the story.