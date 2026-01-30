Epstein Email Alleges Bill Gates Hid STD From Wife After Sex With ‘Russian Girls’

Emails attributed to Jeffrey Epstein released on Friday have revealed explosive claims against Bill Gates, alleging the billionaire sought to conceal a sexually transmitted disease from his wife after having sex with “Russian girls” and sought antibiotics from the disgraced financier to secretly give her.

The claims appear in correspondence included in the 3.5 million documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday as part of its continuing and long-awaited disclosure of files related to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The emails, dated July 2013, were written by Epstein about Gates and sent to his own account, and there is no indication they were ever sent to the Microsoft founder.

In one, Epstein appears to berate Gates after their relationship soured, alleging that the Microsoft co-founder pleaded with him to delete messages related to the alleged infection.

“TO add insult to injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you with antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis,” the message reads.

Another email makes further claims about Epstein’s involvement in arranging drugs and encounters on Gates’s behalf, describing requests that ranged “from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound.”

A spokesperson for Gates rejected the allegations outright in a comment issued to the Daily Mail, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson added.

The Justice Department has stressed that the document release reflects Epstein’s own claims and correspondence, not verified findings, and that extensive redactions were made to protect victims.

