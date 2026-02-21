Epstein Files Journo Slams NewsNation Host As ‘Misogynistic and Unprofessional’ Over Heated Throwdown With Dem

NewsNation Host Leland Vittert was so heated in his questioning of Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on the Epstein files Friday that the journalist who initially shone a light on Epstein’s crimes felt compelled to comment on social media.

“This is why I won’t go on NewsNation, ever,” posted Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie K. Brown. “He is scoffing and smirking and won’t even let her finish a sentence. So misogynistic and unprofessional. Let her speak, dude.”

This is why I won't go on NewsNation, ever. He is scoffing and smirking and won't even let her finish a sentence. So misogynistic and unprofessional. Let her speak, dude. @NewsNation https://t.co/FffSr3sl8w — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) February 21, 2026

Brown’s reporting is widely hailed for providing the breadcrumbs police needed to arrest of Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell for their child sex trafficking activities. Although Epstein was convicted on a lesser prostitution charge in Florida, he was charged federally with sex trafficking, but died in his jail cell before standing trial in 2019. Maxwell is currently serving out her 20-year prison sentence, and recently took the fifth multiple times while testifying before Congress.

Brown responded to a clip of Vittert’s interview with her post.

“What crime do you think Donald Trump should be charged with?” Vittert asked Stansbury, referring to her post about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor that declared, “If a Prince can be held accountable, so can a President.”

“Well, Donald Trump was investigated by the FBI for abuse of a minor, and there are multiple statements from witnesses that the FBI took as tips and they investigated as allegations. Those, as far as we know, were never taken to the fullest extent of their investigation,” she said.

Vittert shook his head, laughed, and scoffed throughout her answer.

“Hold on, hold on. First of all —” Vittert tried to interrupt.

“We need to ask important questions about what happened —” Stansbury continued until Vittert jumped in again.

VITTERT: But you know, ma’am, that’s not what you said, though, that’s not what you said! You said he should be held accountable in the way he should be arrested. STANSBURY: Sir, I didn’t come on your show — VITTERT: You came on to give answers, and you’re not answering the question! You’re not answering the question! STANSBURY: I came on your program to present the facts to the American public, which is, the files are there. There are three million files available for the public to view themselves. I don’t have to argue with you on the air. Just go read the files, my friend.

After the interview, Stansbury posted to social media, “This is how systems fail survivors and shield the rich and powerful from accountability. Don’t come for me, if you don’t come with facts.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!