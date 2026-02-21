Trump Riffs On Being ‘Kissed Violently’ By Grateful CEO In Escalating Series of Homoerotic Gags

President Donald Trump took a journey through homoerotic humor this week when he went from joking about a CEO wanting to “hug” him to “violently kissing” — and Trump refusing — over the course of several White House events.

Maybe Trump has been taking in a little too much Heated Rivalry content, because he had man-on-man action on his mind for the past few days.

It started Thursday morning when Trump caught himself musing about the “young, handsome” president of Paraguay during a “Board of Peace” event on Thursday and quickly disclaimed any attraction to men:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: President Penna [Peña] of Paraguay is here. President. President, thank you very much. Young, handsome guy. It’s always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men. Women, I like. Men, I don’t have any interest.

Then it was off to Georgia, where he toured a factory with Coosa Steel Chief Executive Officer Andrew Saville, whom Trump ribbed in front of reporters during a photo op:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This gentleman has a now-great company. He was in big trouble two years ago, and then I put on the tariffs, and now he’s going round the clock, making the racks, making the steel, making everything that he makes. And it’s just amazing what’s happened, that anybody can be complaining about tariffs. He just said, “I’d give you a big hug if the press wasn’t out here, because the tariffs have really been a big difference.”. COOSA STEEL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ANDREW SAVILLE: It’s been a game changer.

Trump gave a speech later, during which he introduced Coosa and escalated the action to “violently kissing”:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’d like to ask the president of Coosa Steel, Andrew Saville — very nice name — to come up and say a few words. I’d to say — because I’m telling you, I met this guy, and I — he said something that his wife is going to be extremely upset. I said, “How are you doing?”. He said, “President, if I didn’t have all these cameras running, I would grab you and start kissing you violently!”. And I said, “Why is that?”. He said, “Because what you’ve done for us economically in this state, in this town, with the tariffs in particular.”. So I want to just introduce Andrew. COOSA STEEL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ANDREW SAVILLE: And we couldn’t be more than happy to call you Mr. President. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Wow, good man.

Finally, at a briefing on Friday to blast the bombshell Supreme Court decision striking down his emergency tariff regime, he clarified that he did not want to be kissed, even by this “very strong, powerful man”:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yesterday, I was at a steel plant, as you know, and I went to a great, great place, great plant, great, wonderful people. And they were telling me, I said to them, you were there, a lot of the press in this room. Of course, I don’t think the plane’s big enough to take the press in this room. But a lot of the press right here, we’re in Georgia. I said to the owner of — I made a speech at a factory. They made steel products. And I said, how are you? Nice to meet you. How’s business? “President, I’d love to kiss you.”. This is a very powerful man. I don’t want to be kissed by that man. But a very strong, powerful man who’s been in the steel business for many years. His father started it. And he said, “Sir, I want to kiss you.”. I said why? He said “Because we were down to working one hour a week. And then you came in and imposed tariffs. And all of that foreign junk that they were dropping into our country stopped. And we’re now going to double shifts, seven days a week. And we may be, very soon, going to 24 hours around the clock, almost seven days a week.” He said, “Sir, I want to kiss you so badly!” And I said, “No, thank you!”

Trump is no stranger to this sort of humor, as his 2000 skit motorboating Rudy Giuliani in drag demonstrates.

Watch above via Pool.

