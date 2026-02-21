Donald Trump Ups The Ante After Losing SCOTUS Tariff Case: ‘Raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff’ to 15%

President Donald Trump initially dealt with his huge Supreme Court loss on tariffs by announcing he will impose a 10% tariff on goods from every country — effective almost immediately. Overnight, however, Trump changed his mind and upped the ante on his “retribution” for countries “ripping the U.S. off.”

Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday:

Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.

He continued, “During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

Trump unveiled the original 10% tariff plan Friday shortly after the justices outlawed most of the global tariffs the president announced last April.

The court held in a 6-3 decision that the president had overstepped his executive branch powers in implementing the tariffs without congressional buy-in. The White House had cited the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which gives the president power to “regulate” trade in response to an emergency.

But lawyers for the states and small businesses that challenged the Trump administration argued that the IEEPA law made no mention of the word “tariffs,” which Trump has repeatedly claimed is his “favorite word.”

“They said that Congress did not intend to hand off its power to tax or give the president an ‘open-ended power to junk’ other existing trade deals and tariff rules,” the BBC reported.

Chief Justice John Roberts agreed, writing, “When Congress has delegated its tariff powers, it has done so in explicit terms and subject to strict limits. Had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs, it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes.”

Trump slammed the conservative Roberts, as well as two justices he nominated, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, for ruling against him.

