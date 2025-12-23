Epstein Victims Release Scathing Statements Attacking Trump’s DOJ After Latest Doc Dump

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse released scathing new statements against the Trump administration for disregarding reports on the sexual abuse of minors by Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following the release of thousands of pages by the Department of Justice on Monday, survivor Maria Farmer emphasized in a blistering statement on Tuesday that the new evidence backs up long-dismissed, deliberately hidden reports she shared with authorities decades ago.

“We now all know that the FBI ignored my 1996 reports of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell’s sexual abuse of minors and possession of (child abuse material) which I made — not for myself — but for vulnerable girls like my younger sisters and Virginia Roberts Giuffre,” Farmer said. “Since then, they have engaged in a systematic cover-up to protect him and his circle of powerful abusers. This revelation brings some validation — but not justice or accountability.”

Fellow survivor Marijke Chartouni echoed this outrage for the systemic ways in which the Department of Justice and FBI failed survivors like herself and Farmer.

“When institutions like the FBI and the DOJ failed to address the claims of Maria Farmer and others that came forward after her, it feels like they too are part of the exploitation,” Chartouni said in a newly released statement. “By not investigating, they not only tolerated, they enabled both CSA and the abuse of thousands of innocent girls and young women. Their inaction sends a message that sexual abuse victims are not valued.”

The Justice Department released tens of thousands of files on Tuesday, including a bombshell 2020 tip from a limo driver who claimed a young woman told him that Trump had raped her.