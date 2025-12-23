Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared President Donald Trump’s administration is “full of s**t” and not following the law in their release of documents related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Schumer retweeted a clip of himself with MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas on Tuesday following the latest Department of Justice release of Epstein files. Congress previously voted to force a release of the files, but the administration did not release them in full by the deadline and has instead chosen to release them on a rolling basis. Approximately 30,000 files were released on Tuesday.

Schumer blasted the administration for its rolling release and the number of redactions in the files actually released.

“The law was written very clearly and it did not allow all of these redactions, all these blacking out of everything,” Schumer said. “It did not say you can dribble them out over a period of months. These guys are full of s**t. They should simply release them all now.”

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), both behind the petition to release the Epstein files, have blasted the administration over the partial release.

“They’re flouting the spirit and the letter of the law. It’s very troubling, the posture that they’ve taken, and I won’t be satisfied until the survivors are satisfied,” Massie said.

The actual federal law states that the administration must produce documents “not later than 30 days after the enactment of this Act.” The deadline was Dec. 19.

In a Tuesday X post, Schumer said the latest Epstein files dump produced more questions than answers, calling out redactions of names in an email asking about possible Epstein co-conspirators.

In 2019, Trump’s DOJ had a list of 10 Epstein co-conspirators.



“In 2019, Trump’s DOJ had a list of 10 Epstein co-conspirators,” he wrote. “Who are these 10 co-conspirators? Why haven’t we seen those memos? Where are the grand jury records? Where are the FBI records? What are they hiding? Tens of thousands of files released shed no light on who they are. More questions than answers.”