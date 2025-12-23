Mark Epstein, brother of child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, alleged to the FBI in 2023 that his brother was murdered because he was ready to “name names” and even claimed President Donald Trump was behind the death, according to the latest batch of Epstein documents.

Mark Epstein, 71, filed a complaint with the FBI in 2023 in which he claimed Trump “authorized” his brother’s murder. Jeffrey Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. Mark Epstein’s complaint is part of a new batch of documents released by the Department of Justice, following Congress’s vote to force the release of more documents related to the late billionaire.

The DOJ released a statement on Friday warning the public that the latest set of documents contain “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump,” though they note these “sensationalist claims” were made before the 2020 presidential election. Mark Epstein’s claims were made in 2023.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the DOJ statement reads.

“I have reason to believe he was killed because he was about to name names. I believe Presient [sic] Trump authorized is [sic] murder,” Mark Epstein alleged.

Approximately 30,000 Epstein-related files were released on Tuesday. Mark Epstein has been public before about his claim that Trump was somehow behind Epstein’s murder.

“Look, everybody is looking at little pieces of this and coming up with kind of theories, but people who really take the time — because there’s a lot of facts, there’s a lot of information — people who take the time and really investigate this thoroughly all come to the pretty much conclusion that maybe Trump was behind this,” he told Piers Morgan in July.

You can scan the latest Epstein files here.