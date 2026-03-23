Joe Kent Praises ‘Strong’ Trump After President Taunts Him Over Late Wife: ‘Working to Get Peace With Iran’

Former counterterrorism official Joe Kent praised President Donald Trump as a “strong” leader who was “working to get peace with Iran” on Monday, roughly an hour after the president taunted Kent for remarrying following the death of his late wife.

“President Trump is working to get peace with Iran, if he can make this happen it will be a very good thing for our nation & our allies in the Gulf,” wrote Kent in a social media post. “The Israelis will be against this, but POTUS is strong & can get them on board.”

President Trump is working to get peace with Iran, if he can make this happen it will be a very good thing for our nation & our allies in the Gulf. The Israelis will be against this, but POTUS is strong & can get them on board. — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 23, 2026

Kent made the post just an hour after the president taunted his former official for remarrying following the death of his wife in the line of duty in Syria.

“I’m not a fan of the guy,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “His wife was killed. He remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed and I felt badly for him.”

He continued, “I met him, he was pretty heartbroken, pretty, but I said, ‘You know it’s a shame, he ran for Congress twice, call him up, give him a job in the White House.’ Smart. They gave him a job in the White House and this is what he does to me, you know? Being a nice guy doesn’t pay off too much.”

Trump added, “He lost twice badly. He also lost his wife. He’s remarried since. He lost his wife. I felt badly for him, so I told my people, ‘Reach out to him, give him a job at the White House.’ This is the thanks I get.”

Trump made the comments a week after Kent resigned from his position as director of the National Counterterrorism Center in protest over the administration’s ongoing war against Iran.

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