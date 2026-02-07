Dem On MS Accuses Trump of ‘Executing People In The Streets’ In Rant Against ‘Vile’ Administration

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is running for California’s next governor, railed against his Republican colleagues for failing to condemn President Donald Trump en masse for his racist social media post about the Obamas that the White House has since taken down.

Swalwell told MS NOW’s Alex Witt on Saturday, “Look, I actually don’t think there’s been enough Republicans to condemn this. I wouldn’t call it unity at all. In fact, there’s around 270-plus Republicans who serve in the Congress between the House and the Senate. So, that means we’re talking about, you know, under 10% have even spoken about this.”

“From the time that Trump came down that golden escalator and insulted Mexicans, he’s displayed a racism that’s never been seen…in an office this high,” he continued. “But the posting of the Obamas — it’s so vile, Alex. It’s so low. It just shocks the conscience. As shocking as the Republican silence. They help Donald Trump cover the country in shame.”

Witt asked how Democrats should respond when the Trump administration “continues to lower the bar” for decency.

“His indecency, posting a vile image like this, his cruelty, publicly executing people in the streets, the lack of compassion, chasing immigrants through the fields where they work. That really, to me, is the message, is a lower cost message,” Swalwell said, alluding to the high price Americans have had to pay for Trump being their president. “You should pay less. And what the president has done to us should cost all of us figuratively, a lot less.”

Witt then asked Swalwell what he made of Trump’s comments that he “hates to see” Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton having to testify before Congress over their relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Is it because he’s worried Democrats will then call him to testify?” Witt asked.

“Democrats will call him to testify,” Swalwell vowed. “We will use the leverage we have right now to put pressure on [James] Comer to have Donald Trump testify. Look, if you’re going to run an investigation, everyone who is a part of the most notorious child sex trafficking ring ever should have to testify. Those that knew something and those that were even on the periphery.”

Neither the Clintons nor Trump have been accused of any crimes in relation to Epstein.

Watch above via MS NOW.

