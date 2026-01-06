Ex-Trump Ally MTG Calls Out ‘President I Helped Get Elected’ Over ‘Traitor’ Rant in CNN Farewell

Now-former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called out President Donald Trump during her farewell interview with CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, taking credit for helping to get him elected and decrying his rants accusing her of being a “traitor.”

Rep. Greene has long been an outspoken ally and booster of President Trump, but the last year saw her take her own party to task on the issue of healthcare, and defy Trump with her vocal support for releasing the Epstein Files. The rift led MTG to savage Trump in a video announcing her retirement from Congress.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Greene gave her last interview as a member of Congress, during which she called Trump out again, but also slammed Democrats:

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): I unapologetically support America First. And as an American, it’s OK to disagree with the President that I helped get elected, and it’s OK to disagree with other Americans. But what’s not OK is for our government to put their full focus on foreign countries.

…

Kaitlan, I’m very thankful that I get to spend more time with my family and friends, and hold the very proud title of U.S. citizen.

COLLINS: Well, two of the biggest things you’ve spoken about as in your last few weeks and months, as a Representative, was Jeffrey Epstein and how the Justice Department has handled that, and also health care. We heard from your colleague, AOC, who was saying, she believed the Venezuela move is about oil and regime change, and she said, quote, “They need a trial now to pretend that it isn’t. Especially to distract from Epstein + skyrocketing healthcare costs.”

Is that something that you agree with?

TAYLOR GREENE: I wouldn’t say that it’s meant to be a distraction. I think those are all separate issues. So no, I don’t necessarily agree with what she said.

I signed my name on the discharge petition, to release the Epstein files, because I fully stand with women who were raped as teenagers. And releasing those files was a campaign promise. That was something that MAGA voted for, and the American people across political spectrums believe in and overwhelmingly demanded. So, I’ll never apologize for that, even though the President called me a traitor for standing with those victims.

I think that health care is a separate issue, and it’s extremely important. The Democrats created Obamacare, and they passed the ACA tax credits. I didn’t vote for those. And that has driven the costs of health care and health insurance to be unaffordable for many Americans.

And it is a serious issue. And that’s why I have pushed hard on my own party and the Speaker of the House, because Republicans have never — had never presented an alternative plan, even though Mike Johnson said over and over again that he would have one, on day one. And I think that’s a complete failure to the American people. It’s a serious issue, and Republicans can’t dismiss it.

But another serious issue is regime change and foreign wars, and I really hope to see that the American people push back and say, Let’s focus on the United States of America, Mr. President, because that’s what the American people deserve.