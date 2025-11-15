Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor for President Donald Trump, blasted her ex-boss for a post where he mocked Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for getting remarried too “quickly” after his wife of 31 years passed away.

On Truth Social on Friday night, Trump continued blasting Massie, calling him Rand Paul Jr., and informed his new wife she will soon discover she’s “stuck with a LOSER.”

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!” the president posted.

Massie was married to his first wife Rhonda Howard Massie for 31 years until her death in 2024.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven,” Massie announced at the time.

The congressman recently announced he remarried Carolyn Grace Moffa, approximately a year and a half after his first wife’s passing.

Massie has faced plenty of attacks from Trump, especially as he’s one of the lawmakers pushing legislation to release more files related to the case of late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The latest post from Trump, however, is by far the most personal attack the president has thrown at the Kentucky Republican.

Ellis, a personal friend of Massie, took to X on Saturday to blast the attacks from the president, who has been married three times.

Ellis posted:

Thomas Massie’s beloved wife Rhonda passed away unexpectedly in June 2024. They were married 31 years. I know personally from my friendship of more a decade with Massie how incredibly difficult it was to find himself suddenly a widower and losing his best friend. I have prayed for him every day. I was absolutely delighted he married a year and a half later and wish only the best for him and his beautiful bride Carolyn. To have the kind of deep faith in the Lord, resilience, and courage to find love and joy again in a new season of his life should be met only with deep admiration and encouragement. The Lord brought him out of his suffering and into a new day. Some things are still sacred and should still be beyond this kind of political mud-slinging.

Ellis was a senior legal advisor to Trump’s 2020 campaign and she went on to become part of the legal team trying to overturn the official 2020 presidential election results by claiming fraudulence. Trump still claims the election was rigged, though there is no proof of the type of widespread fraud he refers to. Ellis’s Trump journey ended with her agreeing to a three-year suspension of her Colorado law license after she agreed to a plea deal in Georgia when she was indicted for attempts to overturn election results.