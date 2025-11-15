Liberal Radio Star Roasts Trump Live On Fox News For Sleeping And Ranting About Magnets

Liberal radio host Stephanie Miller roasted President Donald Trump live on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show over his rant about magnets, his Oval Office nap, and the bombshell Jeffrey Epstein emails.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee dropped a bomb Wednesday morning with the release of emails that Epstein sent to accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff that directly referenced Trump.

Republicans responded with a dump of tens of thousands more documents and emails, many with explosive revelations. The revelations dominated media coverage — except at Fox News.

Miller was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, during which she tried to remedy that situation by blurting out a stream of Epstein patter over the host’s objections — laughing all the while.

But she wasn’t done yet, turning the tables on Hannity when he took a jab at former President Joe Biden:

SEAN HANNITY: Well, you can thank Donald Trump, who just got the government reopened. Thank Mike Johnson, thank the U.S. Senate. STEPHANIE MILLER: I know because you guys run all three branches, so right, it was the Democrats that shut down the government, right? Yeah. SEAN HANNITY: There is something called the filibuster you are aware. You’ve been in this business a long time. Let’s not play naive because you’re anything but–. Alright, so I do have a question. I tried to get an answer out of you on radio Okay, the question is when did you notice Joe Biden’s cognitive decline? And don’t I don’t don’t change the subject and deflect When did you really notice it? STEPHANIE MILLER: Well, I think it was through all of the times that Donald Trump has fallen asleep in public and talked about magnets getting wet in the last few, you know,. SEAN HANNITY: Oh my gosh–. STEPHANIE MILLER: –my mom had dementia, so I recognize it and. SEAN HANNITY: This is not, it’s a very good deflection. You’re a professional radio talk show. STEPHANIE MILLER: You know what else is great about Biden’s decline is that Trump is all over the Epstein files, and I’m wondering if they’re going to release those. Are you covering that tonight? SEAN HANNITY: Not really, because the woman that apparently they’re talking about is the one that said he was a gentleman and never did anything wrong. And the person that had a grudge was the guy that got thrown out of Mar-a-Lago 25 years ago. And by the way, when you get thrown out a club in Palm Beach, Florida, that’s kind of a big deal, and it’s very humiliating and embarrassing, and he was convicted pedophile. So I’m not exactly putting a lot of gospel truth in what he says. STEPHANIE MILLER: Yeah Trump was mad that he was stealing his girls–. SEAN HANNITY: So here’s my next question. 2028.

