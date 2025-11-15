Trump Tells Reporters ‘Just Today I Stopped A War’ — That He Took Credit For Ending Weeks Ago

President Donald Trump told reporters “Just today I stopped a war” — referring to a conflict he took credit for weeks ago that resumed this week.

Trump has taken a beating from just about every quarter over his trade policies, which have been blamed for a good portion of the price inflation that became the inflection point of this month’s electoral bloodbath.

One of Trump’s responses has been to claim he has stopped multiple wars by using tariffs as leverage, part of a broader war-ending boast that fact-checkers have challenged.

The president took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One Friday night en route to Mar-a-lago, during which he took credit for stopping a war.

But it turned out he was referring to the border skirmish between Cambodia and Thailand that he took credit for last month when a ceasefire was brokered.

That ceasefire fell apart this week, and remains in doubt despite Trump’s assurances:

REPORTER: But if the Supreme Court was against you, sir, is there a chance that… PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, then I’d have to do something else. We’ll have to figure something else out. That would be a very sad day for our country. We use, just today, I stopped a war. I won’t go into which one, but you’ll be able to figure it out. REPORTER: Cambodia and Thailand? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But I see. That was quick. Very smart. REPORTER: Thank you. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But just today I stopped the war by the use of tariffs. Often times I’ve been able to do that. And if you think of the cost of war, just forget about death, which is number one, but the death within those countries. But that all comes to our, in one form or another, it all comes right back to us. I stopped the war just today by the use of tariffs. The threat of tariffs. If we didn’t have that, other countries would use tariffs on us, and we would have no fair means of fighting back. REPORTER: Is that confirmation that Cambodia and Thailand have stopped (INAUDIBLE). PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: they’re doing great. They were not doing great, and then they had a conflict, as you know. And I spoke to the Prime Ministers of both countries, and they’re doing good. I think they’re going to be fine.

Watch above via The White House.