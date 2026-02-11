‘Fat Talentless K*nt’: Roger Stone and Bannon-World Trade Wild Insults in War Between MAGA Heavyweights
Fabled Republican political operative Roger Stone is locked in a knock-down, drag-out fight with fellow MAGA heavyweight Steve Bannon and his allies that has already produced a surplus of wild insults.
Bannon has come under fire from a wide variety of conservatives in recent days over his friendly relationships with deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — and Stone has gleefully piled on.
“That’s our stinky Steve,” remarked Stone in response to an article about how on the day that Epstein was arrested in 2019, the infamous financier was texting with Bannon about a friendly documentary the latter planned to make about the former. “Read the emails. He was very far up Epstein’s ass and was advising him on how to lie his way out of his criminal pedophile past.”
Grace Chong, the CFO and COO of Bannon’s War Room, has acted as her boss’s proxy amidst the controversy, and has responded to Stone in kind.
As one might expect, Stone has slung his own fair share of mud, much of it through retweets of others’ attacks on Bannon — and objections to the Department of Justice’s attempt to vacate Bannon’s conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress.
The pair were on a collision course, and at last crashed into one another on Wednesday.
“Steve’s been to four months in federal prison, min security, not even a fed camp. You think he gives a fuck what some fat guy [Brenden] Dilley or some nobody with a steak for a brain thinks? He doesn’t even know they exist. And Roger Stone’s so old he’s gonna die soon,” tweeted Chong that morning.
Stone took exception.
“Before I die that CCP money Stinky Steve funneled to you will be fully exposed, you fat talentless k*nt… and I will outlive you” he fired back.
Surprise, surprise, Chong clapped back.
Back in 2019, Stone was arrested and charged on one count of obstructing an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. During his trial that November, Bannon testified that Stone had bragged about his ties to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange.
“The campaign had no official access to WikiLeaks or to Julian Assange,” said Bannon at the time. “But Roger would be considered if we needed an access point.”
Stone was convicted on all counts against him, and accused Bannon of offering false testimony.
In 2021, Stone blamed Bannon for the January 6 Capitol riot, writing on Telegram that It is highly likely that Bannon really gave the order to breach the capital [sic] and maneuvered patriots into dangerous positions.”
