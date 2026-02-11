‘Fat Talentless K*nt’: Roger Stone and Bannon-World Trade Wild Insults in War Between MAGA Heavyweights

Fabled Republican political operative Roger Stone is locked in a knock-down, drag-out fight with fellow MAGA heavyweight Steve Bannon and his allies that has already produced a surplus of wild insults.

Bannon has come under fire from a wide variety of conservatives in recent days over his friendly relationships with deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — and Stone has gleefully piled on.

“That’s our stinky Steve,” remarked Stone in response to an article about how on the day that Epstein was arrested in 2019, the infamous financier was texting with Bannon about a friendly documentary the latter planned to make about the former. “Read the emails. He was very far up Epstein’s ass and was advising him on how to lie his way out of his criminal pedophile past.”

That's our stinky Steve. Read the emails. He was very far up Epstein's ass and was advising him on how to lie his way out of his criminal pedophile past — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 9, 2026

Grace Chong, the CFO and COO of Bannon’s War Room, has acted as her boss’s proxy amidst the controversy, and has responded to Stone in kind.

Who has that pic of Roger stone in a thong 😭😭😭 — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 10, 2026

But is this why the government not investigating the fraud in Minnesota? Isn’t Roger stone besties with Pam Bondi? https://t.co/XFyCoozc8v pic.twitter.com/LaZc5wJCc0 — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 10, 2026

Ask yourself why the Somalian fraud story in Minnesota went away. https://t.co/gOVyYkXsUz — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 10, 2026

As one might expect, Stone has slung his own fair share of mud, much of it through retweets of others’ attacks on Bannon — and objections to the Department of Justice’s attempt to vacate Bannon’s conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Guo was funding Steve Bannon. was Bannon operating with CCP money? https://t.co/b1XnudcXBh — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 9, 2026

The fact that Steve Bannon was a Trump-hating degenerate and an ally who was trying to clear the “good name” of Jeffrey Epstein through the production of a documentary is only the tip of filth-encrusted iceberg. He is a fraudster of the highest order, from the start ‘til now,… pic.twitter.com/2DsL4C6K8a — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) February 9, 2026

A receipt where Bannon bought the acid has been recovered. Chemists tell me that the hot tub was most likely used to make crystal meth rather than dissolving his enemies https://t.co/Ts0lsDGmoz — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 10, 2026

None of this of course excuses the fact that Bannon pledvguilty to embezzling $15 million from the "build the wall foundation" and that recent emails show that he was very clearly helping Jeffrey Epstein a convicted sex criminal rehabilitate his image https://t.co/Agh6HivsQa — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 10, 2026

Bannon has a cert petition pending. The Supreme Court asked the DOJ to respond. On 2/9/2026, his lawyer John Sauer filed a response just asking the court to grant cert. and remand the case with orders to dismiss the indictment. He asked them to do it under Rule 48(a)of the… https://t.co/Agh6HivsQa — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 10, 2026

Je is actually the Chinese national and CCP official running Bannon's Op. Guo just a front man. The CCP wired money to a Canadian bank, which transferred it to a bank account in the US controlled by Bannon. From there, it was doled out It to certain conservative influencers. https://t.co/b1XnudcpLJ — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 10, 2026

Notice Bannon was doing all this chummy Epstein stuff while he was publicly on the outs with Trump and the Trump family? He gets tossed out of the WH for refusing to stop orchestrating anonymous leaks in the Fake Conservative News slandering Jared and Ivanka as traitors… pic.twitter.com/Oq9G4Cltnr — Brian Cates – Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) February 10, 2026

HOLY CRAP.. Steve Bannon. In text exchanges during the White House chief-of-staff search, Steve Bannon: – Insults Trump’s judgment, calling him stupid for considering Chris Christie:

"which only reinforces how stupid trump is", "To think I worked this hard for 10 years to… https://t.co/SnBfDzVRHD pic.twitter.com/W6aRjzuZEj — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) February 10, 2026

This is what Bannon thinks in his own words. His actions back up this thought process. It is the reason he does everything. He thinks he is the head of the MAGA movement and not Trump. Trump in Bannon's mind is just a placeholder, easily replaced. It's bannon's fundemental… — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) February 10, 2026

Steve Bannon, convicted fraudster, CCP paid frontman and Epstein Enabler gets fully exposed in this show. Don't miss it. https://t.co/vDmn7O2mMV — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 11, 2026

The pair were on a collision course, and at last crashed into one another on Wednesday.

“Steve’s been to four months in federal prison, min security, not even a fed camp. You think he gives a fuck what some fat guy [Brenden] Dilley or some nobody with a steak for a brain thinks? He doesn’t even know they exist. And Roger Stone’s so old he’s gonna die soon,” tweeted Chong that morning.

Steve’s been to four months in federal prison, min security, not even a fed camp. You think he gives a fuck what some fat guy Dilley or some nobody with a steak for a brain thinks? He doesn’t even know they exist. And Roger Stone’s so old he’s gonna die soon. — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 11, 2026

Stone took exception.

“Before I die that CCP money Stinky Steve funneled to you will be fully exposed, you fat talentless k*nt… and I will outlive you” he fired back.

Before I die that CCP money Stinky Steve funneled to you will be fully exposed, you fat talentless kunt…

and I will outlive you pic.twitter.com/qbdUWptVzk — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 11, 2026

Surprise, surprise, Chong clapped back.

No you won’t you’re 100 years old 🤡 https://t.co/0fcpPCF16d — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 11, 2026

Plus, I’m skinny. You’re old and will die in the next year or so. Bye you old ugly Pam bondi bitch of a man. How’s that Somalia money going. How’s the fraud investigations? Lmaooo https://t.co/0fcpPCF16d — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 11, 2026

This is you dancing in the flames of hell. https://t.co/0fcpPCF16d pic.twitter.com/rlXeXfYFjY — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 11, 2026

🤡🤡🤡 sit down Roger with your flat white ass https://t.co/QgoQo0xUIo — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 11, 2026

Man, Roger’s making me punch down. Stupid old man. — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 11, 2026

Back in 2019, Stone was arrested and charged on one count of obstructing an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. During his trial that November, Bannon testified that Stone had bragged about his ties to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange.

“The campaign had no official access to WikiLeaks or to Julian Assange,” said Bannon at the time. “But Roger would be considered if we needed an access point.”

Stone was convicted on all counts against him, and accused Bannon of offering false testimony.

In 2021, Stone blamed Bannon for the January 6 Capitol riot, writing on Telegram that It is highly likely that Bannon really gave the order to breach the capital [sic] and maneuvered patriots into dangerous positions.”

