FBI Announces Reward For Nancy Guthrie Info, Arrest Made Over Impostor Ransom Demand

The FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information on the return of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, who disappeared from her Arizona home on Sunday.

The announcement came during a press conference held by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Heith Janke, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix division, began, “We’re going to start today by announcing a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Janke said the FBI has “deployed additional intelligence and agents” from the Phoenix office to assist with the search.

“We have brought in our critical incident response group from Quantico, Virginia; members from our cellular analysis survey team are here, and they continue to collect and process digital information,” Janke said. “We are actively reviewing and analyzing information from all digital sources, which includes banks, social media companies, phone companies, and any other organizations where a digital footprint could have been captured. All this information provides data points and helps put the picture together, and we will be in the community continuing to conduct a thorough investigation with our partners.”

Janke also said that the FBI arrested one person on Thursday morning for allegedly writing a fake ransom note for profit.

“My next message is to those impostors who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation,” Janke said. “We will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions. We have made one arrest related to an impostor ransom demand, and a complaint will be presented to a magistrate judge later today.”

Janke said more information on that arrest will be forthcoming before speaking directly to the alleged abductors.

“This is an 84-year-old grandma that needs vital medication for her well-being. You still have the time to do the right thing before this becomes a worse, much worse scenario for you. Please return Nancy home.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

