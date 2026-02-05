Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos slammed “reckless” reporting in the case of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old missing mother of Today show anchor Samantha Guthrie.

At a Thursday press conference, Nanos said there are currently no suspects in the case of Guthrie, who was reported missing at the beginning of the month. When asked about potential or suspects in the case, Nanos called out “reckless” reporting in the case.

He said:

Nobody is eliminated. We really don’t have enough to say this is our suspect. This is our guy or our gal. We don’t know that. It’s really kind of reckless to report that someone is a suspect when they could very well be a victim. I bring to you, to the media, I plead with you to be careful of what it is we put out there. We don’t have anybody here listed as a suspect. You can be doing some damage to the case, but you can do some damage to that individual too. Social media is kind of, kind of an ugly world sometimes.

Nanos said he is working with the FBI to track down various leads. He did not specifically mention reporting he found “reckless” on Guthrie’s disappearance, but there has been talk of a potential suspect in the case.

Ashleigh Banfield, host of the Drop Dead Serious podcast, has said that an “impeccable” source has told her that Guthrie’s son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, married to Guthrie’s daughter Annie, is a suspect in her disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department previously pushed back on Banfield’s reporting, emphasizing there is no suspect or person of interest in the case.

“The sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation,” they said in a statement.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!