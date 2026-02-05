Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced on Thursday that there are no suspects in the disappearance of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother and the investigation is currently in a “waiting” period.

Nanos said at the press conference that blood found on the porch of Nancy Guthrie’s home was confirmed as hers, but warned there are minimal updates at the moment in the case. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 and there were reportedly signs of forced entry at her Arizona home.

Nanos said he is currently working with the FBI to check a “number of leads coming in.”

The sheriff announced:

We’re at that phase now where sometimes we are waiting. We’re waiting for analysis. We’re waiting for lab reports. Even then when they come back quickly. For example, some DNA, we rushed what we thought was the best target for DNA, we did a rush through and got some of that back. The results were minimal. I think you all know the blood on the porch, that was one we did. It came back to Nancy. That’s what we know. But there’s still more items that are being submitted. We just haven’t got them back yet. In the meantime, we are not sitting on our haunches waiting. We have a number of leads coming in and that’s why we brought in the FBI.

Nanos also shot down “talk” of suspects in the case, admitting, “we are not there yet.”

He said:

I know there’s been a lot out there about suspects and I want to be very clear at this time we have not identified a suspect or a person of interest in this case. We are working our best to do that. To be clear we have nobody of interest or any suspects that you would consider a prime suspect. We are just not there. We are not there yet.

