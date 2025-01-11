‘F*cking Embarrassing!’ Alina Habba Bashed For Praising Andrew Tate — Even By Embittered Trump Fans

Trump lawyer and incoming counselor to the president Alina Habba was kicked all over Twitter for praising to Andrew Tate in an interview — including by conservatives and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

Tate is a self-professed “misogynist” and influencer who was arrested in Romania in 2023 on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime, and again in 2024 on suspicion of rape and sex trafficking from a years-old UK incident — charges Tate denies.

But among revelations in the case are disturbing messages he sent to his accusers, including one text in which he allegedly told a woman “I love raping you.”

Habba was a guest on Friday’s edition of Benny Johnson’s podcast The Benny Show, and when she was introduced to Tate, a geyser of mutual admiration ensued.

“Nice to meet you! I’m a big fan!” Habba said, to which Tate replied “Well, nice to meet you! I’m a fan! You’re the one saving Trump. You’re doing more important work than me!”

Habba also told Tate “I agree with everything you say and I have your back” and “I’m here for it!”

X/Twitter users left and right piled on — led by disaffected pro-Trump influencer John Cardillo — many of whom posted damning clips of Tate:

