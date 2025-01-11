Trump lawyer and incoming counselor to the president Alina Habba was kicked all over Twitter for praising to Andrew Tate in an interview — including by conservatives and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

Tate is a self-professed “misogynist” and influencer who was arrested in Romania in 2023 on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime, and again in 2024 on suspicion of rape and sex trafficking from a years-old UK incident — charges Tate denies.

But among revelations in the case are disturbing messages he sent to his accusers, including one text in which he allegedly told a woman “I love raping you.”

Habba was a guest on Friday’s edition of Benny Johnson’s podcast The Benny Show, and when she was introduced to Tate, a geyser of mutual admiration ensued.

“Nice to meet you! I’m a big fan!” Habba said, to which Tate replied “Well, nice to meet you! I’m a fan! You’re the one saving Trump. You’re doing more important work than me!”

Habba also told Tate “I agree with everything you say and I have your back” and “I’m here for it!”

X/Twitter users left and right piled on — led by disaffected pro-Trump influencer John Cardillo — many of whom posted damning clips of Tate:

Andrew Tate has probably posted over 100 videos in which he glorifies beating women into submission and exploiting them for sex. The next Counselor to POTUS is swooning over him telling him she’s a fan. This is fucking embarrassing for America. pic.twitter.com/96QCGolVxR — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 10, 2025

Nothing to see here—just Alina Habba, Donald Trump’s attorney and counselor to the president, openly expressing support for Andrew Tate, a man accused of rape and human trafficking, and claiming to be a ‘big fan.’ Absolutely disgusting! pic.twitter.com/xsUuq1zf3G — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 10, 2025

Please fire her, @realDonaldTrump. Keep these people far away from you. This is not what America is about. https://t.co/nOUwVlnIqp — A 🌷 (@AThinksAloud) January 11, 2025

Trump counselor Alina Habba says she is a big fan of Andrew Tate. Here is Andrew Tate talking about how he controls his webcam girls. pic.twitter.com/mu4CEmrF66 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 11, 2025

Trump’s attorney and Senior Advisor @AlinaHabba appeared on @bennyjohnson‘s show tonight, expressing sympathy for Andrew Tate, saying she’s a ‘big fan’ and she’s ‘got his back.’ This is alarming. Supporting a man accused of rape and human trafficking – including minors – will… pic.twitter.com/BhLFPaVV8j — Lucy Brown (@lucymarionbrown) January 10, 2025

Trump should fire her ASAP. — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) January 10, 2025

Did she just say she was a big fan of Andrew Tate? The bottom of this woman keeps on getting deeper and more embarrassing. https://t.co/TWwmlMCtH7 — @SaysDana (@SaysDana) January 11, 2025

This person @AlinaHabba has no place in @realDonaldTrump administration after fawning over an admitted pedophile. https://t.co/s3flxmhi75 — 🎗️Moshe ✡︎ (@lion_4_zion) January 10, 2025

This is not a good look. Someone get in the ear of @AlinaHabba. @bennyjohnson fucked her over for clicks. https://t.co/LyUpuYZ1Ks — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) January 10, 2025

Seriously, @realDonaldTrump, this is a problem you need to fix. https://t.co/hF5pjlAcu6 — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) January 10, 2025

Watch above via The Benny Show.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!