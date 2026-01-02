Trump’s Motorcade Reportedly Stops At a ‘Random’ FL Strip Mall So He Could Buy Marble For His Ballroom Project

President Donald Trump reportedly ordered his motorcade to stop at a Florida strip mall Friday morning so he could purchase supplies for his $400 million White House ballroom.

White House pool reports said the presidential motorcade “arrived at a shopping center in Lake Worth, Florida at 9:46 AM” so Trump could go “shopping at Arc Stone & Tile,” an importer of Italian marble.

When pressed, a White House official said that the president “is purchasing lake and onyx, at his own expense, for the White House ballroom.”

Although he may pay for the materials himself, conservative publication The New Republic pointed out that the president was shopping for his construction project “on the taxpayer’s dime.”

“Trump has brought his longtime obsession with marble to his second term, pushing for it to appear just about everywhere,” TNR reported, noting that Trump “redid the bathroom in the White House Lincoln Suite entirely in marble, and he has proposed marble armrests for the Kennedy Center, claiming it would be ‘unlike anything ever done or seen before!'”

Trump proudly shared photos of the Lincoln bathroom’s marble makeover replete with gold fixtures, writing on Truth Social in October that the “art deco green tile style” used in the 1940s “was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble,” Trump continued. “This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

Trump’s ballroom construction program came under fire immediately after he began tearing down the entire East Wing of the White House. The president initially said the ballroom would cost around $200 million, before revising it to $400 million. Trump has said the ballroom is completely privately funded.

Trump has been staying at his private Florida club at Mar-a-Lago for New Year’s Eve celebrations. He also met there with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.