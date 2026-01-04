‘Fentanyl Doesn’t Come from Venezuela’: CNN’s Dana Bash Bristles at Jim Jordan’s Defense of Strike

CNN’s Dana Bash bristled when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to justify the apprehension of Venezuela’s president as a way of stopping the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

On State of the Union Sunday, Bash began by asking how President Donald Trump’s declaration that the U.S. is going to run Venezuela until a suitable leader fits the MAGA version of “America First.”

“I mean, look, I trust the president to make decisions that are in the best interest of Americans of our country,” Jordan began. “This president gets results. I think when you when you have a guy who’s not recognized as a head of state, who’s head of a narco terrorist, criminal operation, who’s cozying up to Iran and China, and he’s doing it right here in our hemisphere, bringing that individual to justice, I think that’s a good thing. Most Americans think that’s that’s a good thing.”

Jordan continued:

And that’s consistent with keeping drugs off the streets. I know folks in the fourth district of Ohio and what fentanyl and other drugs have done to some families that I get the privilege of representing — BASH: But, fentanyl doesn’t come from — JORDAN: Helping deal with that I think is a good thing. And Americans recognize this for for decisive action that makes a difference for us. And frankly, for Venezuelans. BASH: Right. Fentanyl doesn’t come from Venezuela, and there’s definitely — JORDAN: Cozying up to China and Iran, which are part of that, certainly does. BASH: But again, cozying up to China and Iran, talking about what matters on the on the world stage, is different from what most people who voted for Donald Trump heard him say, which is, “I’m going to focus on Americans. I’m going to focus on groceries. I’m going to put American dollars back in.” JORDAN: President trump has done that!

The federal indictment against Maduro charged him and four co-defendants including his wife and son with transporting “thousands of tons of cocaine to the United States.”

