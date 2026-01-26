‘Fire Kristi Noem Into the Sun’: National Review Publishes Nuclear Takedown of DHS Secretary

The conservative National Review published a scathing takedown of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday after she made false claims about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

On Saturday, Pretti was shot to death in Minneapolis by Border Patrol agents, whom Pretti was filming. Video taken by bystanders shows an agent shoving a woman to the ground. Pretti attempted to help her before he was swarmed by agents, who took his holstered firearm, for which Pretti had a permit. After disarming him, agents shot him 10 times, killing him.

As with the shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis this month, Noem immediately blamed the deceased.

“This individual went and impeded their law enforcement operations, attacked those officers, had a weapon on him and multiple dozens of rounds of ammunition, wishing to inflict harm on these officers, coming, brandishing like that,” Noem lied right after the shooting.

On Monday, the National Review published an op-ed titled “Fire Kristi Noem into the Sun,” by Jeffrey Blehar, who slammed Noem’s knee-jerk demonization of Pretti. Blehar said that President Donald Trump should change gears on immigration by “firing Kristi Noem… Preferably out of a rocket, and into the sun”:

Any hope of Trump’s presidency clawing its way out of the hole it has dug for itself begins with firing Kristi Noem, current secretary of homeland security and the administration’s most prominent “ridealong disaster” during its first year. Preferably out of a rocket, and into the sun. Damage control is needed, and she is the most visible avatar of damage. Honestly, I’d advise Trump to can nearly everybody within the remote orbit of DHS leadership except for Tom Homan — that is, if I thought he was reading me. But I will settle instead for the hope that this one message will break through: Stanch the bleeding by canning your most incompetent lieutenant. Out came Noem this weekend, in the wake of the shooting, to announce via previously undisclosed powers of clairvoyance: “This individual who came, with weapons and ammunition, to stop a law-enforcement operation of federal law enforcement officers, committed an act of domestic terrorism. That’s the facts.” Oh, are they? Alex Pretti committed “domestic terrorism” by being there? “This looks like a situation where an individual arrived to inflict maximum damage and kill law enforcement,” Noem said. I am envious of her mind-reading ability. For my own part, I saw a guy executed while face down on the street.

Blehar concluded that Noem should be “the least visible member of this administration.”

On Monday, the Trump administration withdrew Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino, who had been in Minneapolis to oversee operations. Later, The Atlantic reported that Bovino is being ousted from his position and will be sent back to California, “where he is expected to retire soon.” The publication further added that Noem’s job is at risk.

A spokesperson for DHS said Bovino was not relieved of his duties, but did not say whether he is still commander-at-large. Meanwhile, CNN reported that the Trump administration locked Bovino out of his government social media accounts.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!