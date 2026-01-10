‘I Don’t Know How We Recover From This’: Trump Officials Reportedly Worried About Quick Claims of ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Some in the Trump administration are reportedly concerned with the speed at which officials claimed “domestic terrorism” in the aftermath of the ICE-involved shooting death of Minnesota mom Renee Good.

Good was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who captured the incident on his own phone as he let off three rounds after Good refused to exit her van.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem immediately accused Good of “domestic terrorism” for trying to “ram them with her vehicle.”

Vice President J.D. Vance and President Donald Trump all repeated Noem’s talking points, with Vance accusing the media of lying about the incident.

Politico reported Friday that “even supporters of the president” are afraid the aggressive approach “risks undermining public confidence in the ongoing investigation.”

One person close to the administration told Politico, “Do I think it’s domestic terrorism? Yeah, I do. But it might not have been wise to say that at the outset, how [Noem] said it.”

Another administration official concerned about the incident widening the political divide told Politico, “I don’t know how we recover from this.”

They continued, “This is highly problematic and not a good look and not something our government should be remotely engaged in.”

Videos of the shooting incident have been circulating on social media, and some pundits have called them a “Rorschach test” for conservatives and liberals.

On Friday, Vance posted a new video angle that he claimed vindicated the officer for firing in self-defense, but liberals noted Good’s demeanor and words to the agent — “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you” — before she appears to turn the steering wheel away from the agent in an apparent attempt to leave the scene.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin commented on the video Vance posted, telling Politico, “If you weaponize a vehicle, a deadly weapon to kill or cause bodily harm to a federal law enforcement officer, that is an act of domestic terrorism and will be prosecuted as such.”

President Trump said Friday that he supported the FBI’s unusual move to block state officials from investigating the incident because Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is “a stupid person.”