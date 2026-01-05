‘Five Deferments Earns Nothing’: Mark Kelly Nukes Trump Family’s Lack of Military Service

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) nuked the Trump family’s lack of military service Monday after the Defense Department notified the world on X that it was moving to strip Kelly of his rank as a retired Navy Captain for “seditious” conduct.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, “Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline.”

The video in question reminded troops, “You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” prompting Donald Trump to write on social media that “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” should be “punishable by DEATH.”

Kelly slammed Hegseth’s “outrageous” and “un-American” actions before posting a video eviscerating the Trump family.

“I’ve got a question for ya,” Kelly began. “How many of Donald Trump’s family have served in the military?”

Kelly motioned at the camera as he answered, “Zero.”

He continued:

Now, for me and my family, service to our country is in my blood. My great-grandfather served in the U.S. Navy after immigrating from Ireland. Both of my grandfathers served during WWII. Both of my parents wore uniforms — my dad in the 82nd Airborne, and both of them as career police officers. And when it was our turn, my brother and I started as volunteer EMTs as teenagers before becoming Navy captains, pilots in the United States Navy, and NASA astronauts. Donald Trump? He deferred the draft five times because he had bone spurs. Look, not everyone has to serve in our military, I get that. But when you’re gonna question my patriotism, and lecture me about duty to this country, and threaten me with a court martial? Four generations of service to this country earns me the right to speak. Five deferments earns nothing.

Four generations of my family have served our country. Service is in my blood. The President wouldn’t know anything about that. pic.twitter.com/a4OBrYKsUe — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) January 5, 2026

Kelly vowed to fight the pending legal battle, “not for myself, but to send a message back that Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump don’t get to decide what Americans in this country get to say about their government.”