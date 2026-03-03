Former Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin lashed out at Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) over questions earlier in the day involving government contracts and her husband.

“If you’re going to accuse someone of corruption you better have your facts straight,” McLaughlin wrote in an X post calling out Kennedy by name.

McLaughlin left her role as a DHS spokesperson last month.

She shared a statement from The Strategy Group Co. pushing back on allegations made that day in a congressional hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over hundreds of millions being spent on advertising, much of starring Noem. Kennedy accused Noem of using the advertising campaign to boost her own name recognition and he said multiple times he’d be shocked to learn President Donald Trump gave direct approval for the massive spending.

The Strategy Group Co.’s statement reads:

The Strategy Group has never had a contract with DHS. We had a subcontract with Safe America for limited production services. Safe America paid us $226,137.17 total for 5 film shoots, 45 produced video advertisements and 6 produced radio advertisements. If you’re going to try to question our integrity, bring actual evidence – we did.

Safe America Media was put under the microscrope during the congressional hearing as it received millions in federal funds. The group was tied by some lawmakers to Ben Yoho, McLaughlin’s husband. She pointed to his company’s statement as proof their is no direct match between him and Safe America Media. Yoho is listed as the chief executive officer for Strategy Group Co.

.@SenJohnKennedy, if you’re going to accuse someone of corruption you better have your facts straight. No, my husband doesn’t own Safe America and is not apart of it. He nor his company have ever had a contract with DHS. In fact, it is clear you aren’t even aware who either… https://t.co/UPbBhTV6HZ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 3, 2026

“No, my husband doesn’t own Safe America and is not apart of it. He nor his company have ever had a contract with DHS,” she wrote. “In fact, it is clear you aren’t even aware who either of the TV ad campaigns contractors are. Do your basic homework and research before dragging my or my husband’s names through the mud.”

