President Donald Trump’s shocking post celebrating the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller has not received a single on-air mention over at Fox News.

According to a search using the media monitoring service Snapstream, Fox News has not mentioned the president’s statement a single time on its air since Mueller’s passing on Saturday.

“Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday afternoon. “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

That jaw-dropping postscript on the life of a decorated public servant has received nary a mention on air at Fox News. The network’s chief political analyst Brit Hume did denounce Trump’s comments in a post on X. And other network contributors have — in social media posts — similarly condemned Trump’s remarks. The network also did cover Trump’s remarks on its website, and in an X post on the Fox News account, But that criticism has not been seen by Fox News viewers. And viewers haven’t heard about Trump’s words at all.

But the network did present comments on Mueller from a former president. During the 6 a.m. ET hour of Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday, co-host Charlie Hurt — while delivering the morning’s headlines — presented the statement of former President George W. Bush on Mueller’s passing, while leaving out the thoughts of the current president.

“Former President George W. Bush, who nominated Mueller, says he is deeply saddened by the loss and praised him for his service to the country writing, quote, ‘Bob transitioned the agency mission to protecting the homeland after September 11. He led it effectively, helping prevent another terrorist attack on U.S. soil,'” Hurt said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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